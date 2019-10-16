Bloc says it's too late for Tories in Quebec

CANDIAC, Que. — Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says the recent Conservative push for votes in Quebec is too little too late as the prospect of a minority government looms.

Blanchet compared Tory Leader Andrew Scheer today to a desperate boyfriend expressing his love for a scorned partner after they had already shown him the door.

The Bloc leader was referencing Scheer's recent campaign stops in Quebec, where the Conservative leader gave a rousing speech to supporters highlighting promises specific to the province's voters.

Blanchet says his own party is gaining support at the expense of the Conservatives — comments that are backed up by recent polling.