Health Canada, Pfizer warns of defect in some EpiPens for kids

How do I know if I have a defective device, and what should I do about it?

Check your device to make sure that it slides out easily from the carrier tube.

To check the device, flip open the carrier tube cap, gently turn the tube upside down and let the device slide out into your hand (do not shake or drop it).

Visually inspect the carrier tube to make sure that the open rim of the carrier tube is not deformed.

Don't remove the blue safety release from the auto-injector device. The blue safety release should be kept on the auto-injector until the time of use.

Return the EpiPen device to its carrier tube and close the carrier tube flip cap once you have confirmed that your device slides out easily and that there are no deformities on the open rim of the carrier tube.

If your device does not slide out easily from its tube or the open rim of the plastic carrier tube appears deformed, return it to your pharmacist for replacement.

If you are unsure about how to check your device, your pharmacist can check your device for you.

What is Health Canada doing about this?

Health Canada is monitoring this issue and the company’s implementation of corrective measures to prevent this issue from reoccurring.