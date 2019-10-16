Health Canada, Pfizer warns of defect in some EpiPens for kids

The issue is only estimated to be in two out of a million devices, but Health Canada and Pfizer Canada are warning that some auto-injector devices may not slide out of their carrier tube easily or at all.
Although the chance of this occurring is very rare, failure to administer epinephrine, a medicine to counter an allergic reaction, as soon as possible during an anaphylactic response could lead to patient disability or death.
What devices could this happen with?
The devices impacted include the EpiPen (0.3 mg; DIN 00509558) and EpiPen Jr (0.15 mg; DIN 00578657) products expiring on or before September 2020.
How are they defective?
According to the company, a very small number of carrier tubes have a defect that partially blocks the opening of the tube and may prevent easy release of the auto-injector from the carrier.
The issue is with the carrier tube and not with the device itself or the drug that it delivers (epinephrine). The company has identified the root cause of this issue and put corrective measures in place.
Has the product been recalled?
Products are not being recalled by Pfizer because the company says the risk can be easily addressed by consumers and pharmacists checking devices — before an emergency situation arises — to make sure they slide easily out of their carrier tube.
How do I know if I have a defective device, and what should I do about it?
Check your device to make sure that it slides out easily from the carrier tube.
To check the device, flip open the carrier tube cap, gently turn the tube upside down and let the device slide out into your hand (do not shake or drop it).
Visually inspect the carrier tube to make sure that the open rim of the carrier tube is not deformed.
Don't remove the blue safety release from the auto-injector device. The blue safety release should be kept on the auto-injector until the time of use.
Return the EpiPen device to its carrier tube and close the carrier tube flip cap once you have confirmed that your device slides out easily and that there are no deformities on the open rim of the carrier tube.
If your device does not slide out easily from its tube or the open rim of the plastic carrier tube appears deformed, return it to your pharmacist for replacement.
If you are unsure about how to check your device, your pharmacist can check your device for you.
What is Health Canada doing about this?
Health Canada is monitoring this issue and the company’s implementation of corrective measures to prevent this issue from reoccurring.
