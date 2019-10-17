Shop around for places to park your cash

OTTAWA — Whether it is a nervous investor looking for a safe haven amid volatile markets or someone with a big purchase coming up and a need to keep some cash safe and easily accessible, investors need to shop around if they want to earn the best possible rate on their cash balances.

The difference in the rates may seem small, but if the cash balance is large enough, or held over a long period of time, the interest can add up.

Victoria Shinkaruk, business unit manager of banking and investing at Ratehub.ca, says if you're just going with your bank then you're only comparing products at one financial institution.

"In order to get the best value for the money that we work so hard for it is very important to just go on a comparison site and see what's out there," she said.

High-interest savings accounts offer the most flexibility, but the interest rate paid will likely be among the lowest of the options.

If you know you're not going to need the money for a period, higher rates can be earned with a guaranteed interest certificate or term deposit, but then your money may be locked in for a period.

Shinkaruk says it is easy for investors to open an account at many of the new digital banks, which often offer better rates than the large Canadian banks.

"The sign-up process is literally all online and will take you five to 10 minutes to collect your information, submit a form and then you're on your way," she said.

Cash balances in self-directed brokerage accounts don't generally earn any interest, but several of Canada's big financial institutions offer high-interest savings accounts that can be held within non-registered and registered accounts such as RRSPs, TFSAs or RESPs.

Like other savings accounts, the interest paid on the balances are meagre, but the funds don't have a management fee, don't charge commissions to buy or sell and are insured under the CDIC program.