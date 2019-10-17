Liberals projected to grab nearly half the votes in Waterloo: Poll

If a recent poll is correct, Liberal candidate and incumbent Bardish Chagger will keep her seat in parliament.

According to a poll conducted by iPolitics and Mainstreet Research, the Liberals have a staggering lead in Waterloo, with 49.5 per cent of the vote.

The poll results were released as part of the two firms' daily election tracker and is based on a survey of 630 people conducted Sept. 20. The poll has a margin of error of plus of minus 3.9 per cent.

Jerry Zhang and the Conservative Party of Canada sit at a distant second place, with 23.7 per cent of the vote, while Lori Campbell and the NDP is at 8.8 per cent.