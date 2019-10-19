'It's pretty severe': Cockroaches growing resistant, growing in numbers in Waterloo Region

A synthetic pyrethroid pesticide that’s been on the market since then doesn’t eradicate the pest like it used to, Maier said, and in Canada and Ontario there are strict regulations on new pesticides being introduced.

“We had employees working five years who had never even seen a cockroach, but cockroaches are what they are and they’ve even become bait-averse – not so much resistant to the bait, but shy of eating it.”

Maier says spraying kills cockroaches but also pushes them further into areas that are difficult to access.

“So the long story short is controlling them has become a lot more difficult.”

Peter Doersam, who resides in an apartment unit at 88 Brybeck Cres., said he and his neighbours have been fighting their landlord and city hall for the past number of years. They filed a group complaint with Landlord and Tenant Board in 2018, but the problem persists due to what Doersam perceives to be inaction on the part of the city and landlord. He said there are thousands of cockroaches throughout the building, including the laundry room.

According to information provided the City of Kitchener’s director of bylaw enforcement, Gloria MacNeil, a work order was issued back in 2017 and the matter was being addressed later that year by property management when additional complaints were made.

However 88 Brybeck Cres. is just one of a number addresses to appear multiple times on a list of property standard complaints from 2013 to 2018 during which time the city issued 78 orders as a result of cockroach complaints, many of them in the areas of Traynor Avenue, Vanier Drive, Brybeck Cres and Chandler Drive.

Some properties are listed by the Region of Waterloo as types of community housing providers offering subsidized or below-market rent. However the region’s director of housing, Ryan Pettipiere, confirmed that none of the properties listed are owned or operated by the region.

Numerous work orders to deal with cockroaches at 341 Traynor Ave. were made in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

MacNeil said the city gets regular complaints about issues with cockroaches in some areas more than others, but that it can be difficult to deal with the issues in multi-residental buildings, because infestations will tend to move if not treated properly.

One of the main issues is grappling with large infestations and getting everyone prepped and sprayed at the same time, then doing follow up, she said.

Cockroaches have become resistant to some sprays and very hard to control, says a local pest management company.| Supplied photo

“If there’s complaint in one unit we require block treatment to be done on the units above, beside and below to make sure that if there’s any travel that they’ve all been treated and they’re not going to affect someone who previously didn’t have the issue.”

Pest control companies will sometimes attempt full building clean-outs, going door to door to gain compliance.

“But there are still tenants that will refuse treatment, and then when that happens you’re not able to effectively deal with the whole issue,” MacNeil said. “So that’s where the most challenge is for us is that even when the best efforts are being made to deal with it for an entire building, you really do need full cooperation.

“We’ve seen lots of instances where tenants will refuse treatment. They’ll refuse entry and then the landlords have to pursue that through their own means through the Residential Tenancies Act.”

The annual number of cockroach complaints in the city of Kitchener has fluctuated from 11 in 2013 to as many as 30 in 2017.

While overall property standards complaints last year rose to 536 — the most in recent history — the average number cockroach complaints dropped to 17.

But Maier doesn’t expect them to disappear.

He said the reality is that buildings experiencing a cockroach issue will usually be dealing with it for an indefinite amount of time.

“I would never go so far to say that we could totally eradicate an apartment building that’s infested, because the reality of it is that coackroaches are way to common now and they’re being brought in just like bed bugs,” Maier said.

"They have no problem being very isolated and there are pockets that are extremely difficult, if not impossible to access."

Large buildings consisting of 50 to 100 or more units host a huge range of people from many different cultures and socioecomomic levels, he noted.

“Sometimes people don’t report roaches, so they’ll live with huge infestations and then they’ll spread systemically throughout the building,” he said. “We see a lot more units with substance abusers and the conditions of the units are just deplorable, and that makes things worse as well.”

The typical household cockroach is of the German variety. | Supplied photo

Maier is hopeful that a new product will eventually be approved to better deal with the pest.

“Right now it's a battle,” he said. “It’s very difficult and it’s very costly for a lot of these property managers, and because of the cost some of them aren’t doing anything.”

Doersam said city bylaw officers have been at his building to resolve a range of issues but that the cockroach problem continues.

“Most units have big gaps in walls and windows so they just get in everywhere and the building is full of babies and kids now,” he said, referring to a neighbour's unit that recently had hundreds of cockroaches living inside it.

Doersam contends the buck's being passed.

MacNeil said the city must grant landlords a minimum of 19 business days to complete an order, which can be close to a month when weekends are added in.

However, she said property managers are generally cooperative.

“Because then our next step if they don’t is to simply go in and hire a contractor and put the cost of it on the tax roll,” she said.

“Would I like to see an improvement in the amount of orders we have to issue and that they voluntarily sometimes do this work? Absolutely. But once we actually issue an order they have no choice to comply.”