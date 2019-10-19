Trudeau pit province against province: Scheer

TORONTO — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says his party will stand up for the big ideas and major projects that will help unify Canada.

He says he does not think he is encouraging regional alienation or privileging any province above another in his platform, though he makes a number of specific commitments aimed at Quebec.

Scheer says his proposal for a national energy corridor will in fact help bring the country together.

In contrast, Scheer says that over the last four years, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's administration has pit region against region.