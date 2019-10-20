Canada's election campaign, by the numbers

8: Number of Independent MPs at dissolution in 2015.

3.7 million: Votes cast in advance polls in 2015

4.7 million: Estimated number of votes cast in advance polls in 2019

27.4 million: Eligible voters in 2019

26 million: Eligible voters in 2015

35 million: Ballots printed for the 2019 election.

105,140: Ballot boxes nationwide in 2019.

21: Registered political parties for the 2019 campaign.

18: Registered political parties for the 2015 campaign.

$175 million: Maximum combined amount that all parties could spend in the 2019 campagin.

$29 million: Maximum amount the Conservatives, Liberals, Greens and NDP can each spend.

37: Minimum days, by law, for an election campaign.

40: Length, in days, of the 2019 campaign.

300,000: Approximate number of election workers this year.

285,000: Approximate number of election workers in 2015.

15,500: Polling places in 2015.

20,000: Polling places in 2019.

45: Length, in kilometres, of the 257,000 pencils voters will use to mark their ballots.

(Source: Elections Canada, House of Commons)

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.

By The Canadian Press