Liberals limit losses in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX — Atlantic Canada's once monochromatic electoral map, awash in Liberal red since 2015, was getting a minor makeover Monday as results from the federal election rolled in.

Four years ago, voters across the region handed Justin Trudeau's Liberals all 32 of the region's seats, which meant the party had nowhere to go but down in the four easternmost provinces.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, where the polls closed 30 minutes before anywhere else, the Liberals won six of the province's seven seats, but the NDP broke the Liberal grip on the region by winning St. John's East.

NDP politician Jack Harris defeated lawyer Nick Whalen, who was elected in 2015 by less than 700 votes. A small crowd of supporters cheered as Harris's projected win flashed across the screen at the Johnson Geo Centre in St. John's, where Harris and fellow NDP candidates were expected to gather later in the evening.