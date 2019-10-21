May says election critical for children

SIDNEY, B.C. — Green Leader Elizabeth May says she spent the early part of her day sending messages of thanks to young children from across Canada wishing her luck in today's federal election.

May says she's received messages for children too young to vote who tell her they have convinced their parents and grandparents to vote Green.

The Greens, who held two seats at the start of the campaign, are hoping for a breakthrough.

May voted at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Sidney, B.C., in her home riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands.