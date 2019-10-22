Bloc surges back in Quebec, tripling its seats

"I'm more nationalist than sovereigntist," said Louis-Philippe Boivin, 20. "I think the rise of the Bloc is due to differences in opinions of the other leaders. No one else represented us."

Blanchet's forces made gains mostly at the expense of the Liberals and NDP, including in the symbolic Lac-Saint-Jean riding won by Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe, the son of former Bloc leader Gilles Duceppe.

Widely considered moribund a little more than a year ago, the sovereigntist federal party and its members are hoping gains made Monday will eventually lead to a resurgence of a Quebec independence movement that has been on the decline for years.

As soon as election results began indicating Bloc gains, supporters at election night headquarters in an east-end Montreal theatre began chanting, "We want a country!"

But Blanchet campaigned on a platform that affirmed Quebec nationhood while downplaying independence from Canada. He repeatedly told reporters on the campaign trail that electoral success wouldn't mean he had a mandate to push for sovereignty.

Blanchet's main pitch to Quebecers was asking them to send Bloc members to Ottawa who would fight exclusively for Quebec's interests among a sea of federally minded politicians with loyalties across the country.

The Bloc also positioned itself as the only party that would champion Quebec's popular secularism law, which bans some public sector workers from wearing religious symbols on the job.

While the Bloc's success during the campaign seemed to have surprised many across Canada, party members had a good feeling about their chances before the election began.

Weeks before the start of the campaign, Bloc members spoke about how the "stars were aligned" for the party to regain relevance in federal politics. A major reason for the optimism, they explained, was the 2018 provincial election that brought a majority Coalition Avenir Quebec government to power.

Headed by the unabashedly nationalist Francois Legault, the Coalition government quickly fulfilled major promises the premier described as affirming the Quebecois peoples' nationhood. Legault's government significantly scaled back immigration and adopted Bill 21, a law that bans teachers and some other public sector workers from wearing religious symbols at work.

Legault made his presence felt during the campaign, demanding that all party leaders promise not to challenge Bill 21, which was heavily criticized outside francophone Quebec for discriminating against religious minorities.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau refused, and Blanchet quickly saw an opening. For the rest of the campaign, the Bloc leader positioned himself against the Liberals and their leader.

And where Trudeau and the other leaders had loyalties across the country that sometimes conflicted with those of Quebec, Blanchet left no doubt as to where his loyalty stood.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 21, 2019

By Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press