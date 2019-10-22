Kitchener-Conestoga election results may not be decided until Wednesday

In the 2015 federal election, Albrecht garnered 20,549 votes and hung on to his seat just barely, beating Louis by just 251 votes with just over 43 per cent of the vote share.

Some political pundits say the riding is shifting from its rural roots to a more suburban riding, including more voters willing to choose from the left side of the political spectrum.

During the past couple years, Albrecht has fallen under criticism for his stances relating to pride flags, abortion and past comments pertaining to gay marriage, however national Liberal support was down overall compared to 2015.

When asked if he did anything different during this election campaign, Albrecht wouldn’t divulge much about his strategy, other than to say that he knocked on more than 30,000 doors and had conversations with a lot people.

Albrecht thanked his supporters and said he hopes the final results will be in his favour when the rest of the ballots are counted, but said if Louis is declared the victor, he's prepared to accept a democratic defeat.

Louis makes speech at Malt & Barley

Emotions were running high as well just down the road as Louis held his election party at Malt & Barley Public House, a restaurant and bar on Fischer-Hallman Road.

Several of Louis’s supporters stuck around into the wee hours of the night and erupted in cheers when he re-took the lead around 1:10 a.m. The bar closed at 2 a.m., as the Kitchener-Conestoga riding remained undecided.

The tension could be cut with a knife as the night wore on. Those in attendance erupted at 11:50 p.m. when Louis took his first lead of the night by a margin of 73 votes.

Louis arrived at Malt & Barley at about 12:35 a.m.. and delivered a 12-minute speech thanking his supporters and family, as well as congratulating Waterloo Region’s other Liberal winners.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster, it’s like an exact repeat of 2015, so, it’s the only way of campaigning I know so far,” Louis told the New Hamburg Independent.

At that point, he wasn’t sure there would even be a result.

“We’re not done yet, so lets win this,” proclaimed Louis, and his supporters gave him a rousing standing ovation following his speech.

The lifelong musician said two speeches were prepared — one for a win and one for a loss — but neither could be used, as obviously the final results are still too close to call.

During debates, Louis proclaimed Kitchener-Conestoga as a two-horse race.