Botched paperwork delays vote count in Kitchener-Conestoga

The vote count for the tightly-contested Kitchener-Conestoga riding may not be completed until Wednesday, Elections Canada says.

That's because the boxes containing all the counted and separated votes from five final rural polls are missing a white sheet of paper summing up all the numbers.

The white sheets were supposed to be attached to the outside of the boxes.

But they weren't there. So the vote count was suspended early Tuesday morning with incumbent Tory Harold Albrecht trailing Liberal challenger Tim Louis by 273 votes.

At that point, results were in for 211 of 216 riding polls; five remained to be counted.

The returning officer is not allowed to open the boxes until the verification process begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Elections Canada spokesperson Rejean Grenier explained.

Unless the deputy returning officers can be reached — they brought home a pink sheet with all the info on the poll vote counts — the results may not be known for a day.

"It'll be there later today or, at worst, after 10 o'clock tomorrow," Grenier said on Tuesday morning.

A yellow sheet containing all the same info is inside the box, along with white envelopes. Those white envelopes contain the counted votes for each candidate with the total number written on the outside of the envelopes. But, again, the boxes are sealed until Wednesday.

And the deputy returning officers weren't picking up their phones on Tuesday morning.