Election night results: the complete picture

News 11:44 AM by Cameron Tulk Toronto Star

Justin Trudeau prevailed in Canada's election on Monday, defeating Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer. The Liberals won the most seats but fell short of a second majority government.

How each party did riding by riding, gains and loses and results by province:

