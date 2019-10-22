BREAKING: Liberal Tim Louis wins Kitchener-Conestoga

After a lengthy delay, Liberal Tim Louis was finally declared the winner of Kitchener-Conestoga on Tuesday morning, according to Elections Canada.
Louis defeated Conservative Harold Albrecht by 305 votes, who was seeking a fifth consecutive term in parliament in the hotly-contested riding.
The margin of error to constitute an automatic recount in a riding is relative to the total amount of ballots cast. For example, if there are 50,000 votes cast in a riding, the difference would have to be 50 votes for an automatic recount to likely be warranted. It appears that that won't be the case this time.
It remains to be seen though if Albrecht will request one.
In 2015, Louis lost to Albrecht by 251 votes in the same riding.
The lead flip-flopped between Louis and Albrecht all of Monday night before the delay in results.
For those of you who haven’t met Kitchener—Conestoga’s next MP, get ready. @votetimlouis is one of the most hard working, genuine, and selfless people I’ve ever met and he’s going to be an incredible MP.
So proud to call him a friend & be a small part of his journey to Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/wmdJhkCcbx
— Adam Exton (@adamexton) October 22, 2019
Without knowing the results early Tuesday morning, Albrecht thanked many of his family on hand, as well as his staff, volunteers and campaign manager Andrew Reid for his leadership during the past six weeks.
“It’s been an incredible honour for me to serve as your member of parliament,” he said, after Louis had jumped ahead by about 300 votes.
Albrecht said he was hoping for a turnabout in the standings.
“But if not I want us to be supportive of Tim Louis. I want you to commit pray for him as you prayed for me this past 13.5 years and I know without God’s help I couldn’t have done what I’ve done the last 13.5 years.”
Albrecht believes the Conservative team going back to Ottawa is a strong team that will hold a minority Liberal government to account on financial accountability and ethics.
Given the issues leading up to the election, Albrecht found it difficult to believe what Canada has chosen.
“But they have and that’s democracy, and we accept that.”
More to come.
After a lengthy delay, Liberal Tim Louis was finally declared the winner of Kitchener-Conestoga on Tuesday morning, according to Elections Canada.
Louis defeated Conservative Harold Albrecht by 305 votes, who was seeking a fifth consecutive term in parliament in the hotly-contested riding.
The margin of error to constitute an automatic recount in a riding is relative to the total amount of ballots cast. For example, if there are 50,000 votes cast in a riding, the difference would have to be 50 votes for an automatic recount to likely be warranted. It appears that that won't be the case this time.
It remains to be seen though if Albrecht will request one.
In 2015, Louis lost to Albrecht by 251 votes in the same riding.
The lead flip-flopped between Louis and Albrecht all of Monday night before the delay in results.
For those of you who haven’t met Kitchener—Conestoga’s next MP, get ready. @votetimlouis is one of the most hard working, genuine, and selfless people I’ve ever met and he’s going to be an incredible MP.
So proud to call him a friend & be a small part of his journey to Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/wmdJhkCcbx
— Adam Exton (@adamexton) October 22, 2019
Without knowing the results early Tuesday morning, Albrecht thanked many of his family on hand, as well as his staff, volunteers and campaign manager Andrew Reid for his leadership during the past six weeks.
“It’s been an incredible honour for me to serve as your member of parliament,” he said, after Louis had jumped ahead by about 300 votes.
Albrecht said he was hoping for a turnabout in the standings.
“But if not I want us to be supportive of Tim Louis. I want you to commit pray for him as you prayed for me this past 13.5 years and I know without God’s help I couldn’t have done what I’ve done the last 13.5 years.”
Albrecht believes the Conservative team going back to Ottawa is a strong team that will hold a minority Liberal government to account on financial accountability and ethics.
Given the issues leading up to the election, Albrecht found it difficult to believe what Canada has chosen.
“But they have and that’s democracy, and we accept that.”
More to come.
After a lengthy delay, Liberal Tim Louis was finally declared the winner of Kitchener-Conestoga on Tuesday morning, according to Elections Canada.
Louis defeated Conservative Harold Albrecht by 305 votes, who was seeking a fifth consecutive term in parliament in the hotly-contested riding.
The margin of error to constitute an automatic recount in a riding is relative to the total amount of ballots cast. For example, if there are 50,000 votes cast in a riding, the difference would have to be 50 votes for an automatic recount to likely be warranted. It appears that that won't be the case this time.
It remains to be seen though if Albrecht will request one.
In 2015, Louis lost to Albrecht by 251 votes in the same riding.
The lead flip-flopped between Louis and Albrecht all of Monday night before the delay in results.
For those of you who haven’t met Kitchener—Conestoga’s next MP, get ready. @votetimlouis is one of the most hard working, genuine, and selfless people I’ve ever met and he’s going to be an incredible MP.
So proud to call him a friend & be a small part of his journey to Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/wmdJhkCcbx
— Adam Exton (@adamexton) October 22, 2019
Without knowing the results early Tuesday morning, Albrecht thanked many of his family on hand, as well as his staff, volunteers and campaign manager Andrew Reid for his leadership during the past six weeks.
“It’s been an incredible honour for me to serve as your member of parliament,” he said, after Louis had jumped ahead by about 300 votes.
Albrecht said he was hoping for a turnabout in the standings.
“But if not I want us to be supportive of Tim Louis. I want you to commit pray for him as you prayed for me this past 13.5 years and I know without God’s help I couldn’t have done what I’ve done the last 13.5 years.”
Albrecht believes the Conservative team going back to Ottawa is a strong team that will hold a minority Liberal government to account on financial accountability and ethics.
Given the issues leading up to the election, Albrecht found it difficult to believe what Canada has chosen.
“But they have and that’s democracy, and we accept that.”
More to come.