Pathways Educational Services finds new home in former Stampede

When you talk about the educational courses, programs and certification tests she offers, Jennifer Wilkins doesn’t get too animated. Ask her about the success stories, and her face lights up.
“It’s very rewarding, especially when you see adult learners who haven’t believed in their own abilities suddenly realize they’re much smarter than they thought they were. You see their confidence grow and you see them move on to jobs and share their stories,” she said.
Wilkins’ business that essentially helps people continue learning and “fill gaps” for future employment has recently expanded into what was formerly the Stampede Corral in the Southwood Mall on Stirling Avenue South in Kitchener.
The area where a mechanical bull bucked is now a classroom to buckle down in.
“You’d be standing around the bar right now, leading over to the dance floor,” said Wilkins, referring to an open space area outside a meeting room at the front of the building that’s been transformed into an office with several classrooms and training areas, with dozens of computers and learning resources.
Pathways actually moved out of a smaller unit in the same strip mall earlier this year and doubled its space to more than 4,000 square feet. That’s all in addition to the Guelph location on Woodlawn Road that opened in 2013.
It’s been a growing process for Wilkins since she started the business out of her rec room on Benesfort Crescent as a single mother of three children almost 20 years ago.
With a background in ESL — she’s penned two books on vocabulary building — and degrees in psychology and sociology, Wilkins began tutoring clients at the request of a friend, but soon outgrew her digs.
“Everyone started coming to me and I had cars up and down the street and I had staff, so we had to move somewhere bigger,” she said.
The first location in the strip mall wasn’t always ideal.
“Being here late at night, people would be lined up to the Stampede all the way down to us,” she recalled. “So if I wanted to be back here to work after dinner, I had to be back early, or I couldn’t get parking out front.”
But now it’s her business that’s got the prime spot, and these days there’s no shortage of customers, from people looking to upgrade their knowledge with general education development and high school credits, to others requiring more specific skills for IT and AutoCAD.
“We have a lot of people who, really, their confidence is non-existent, and they are feeling very depressed about their future, and then they realize that they can learn — they can change careers and there are other things out there,” said Angela Setler, an instructor and program co-ordinator.
“We work with a lot of people who have been displaced from their jobs,” she said. “Filling the gaps to employment is the main goal day to day.”
With a team of 15 at the new Kitchener location, Pathways proctors 148 different exams for industry certification. It provides ESL instruction, first aid and CPR training through the Red Cross, online computer training and distance education, as well as help with resume building and interview skills.
“Some of this stuff like video interviews is so new to people because we didn’t have it before,” Wilkins said.
Yet a lot of older workers still aren’t familiar with computers, she added. “I thought it would eventually stop, but we keep seeing people who have never touched a mouse before and don’t have a cellphone.”
Others are professionals looking to broaden their horizons.
A nurse recently came to gain the credentials required to teach at a community college, Wilkins noted. Another client completely changed paths to become a security guard — a field that’s yielding opportunity these days, but one that’s much more multifaceted than the average person might think, she said.
ESL instruction and tutoring for students in kindergarten through Grade 12 is also available.
“We’ve tried to keep it as affordable as possible,” said Wilkins. “I know as a single parent, these things can get expensive.”
For more information about the business and services provided, visit Pathways4u.com.
When you talk about the educational courses, programs and certification tests she offers, Jennifer Wilkins doesn’t get too animated. Ask her about the success stories, and her face lights up.
“It’s very rewarding, especially when you see adult learners who haven’t believed in their own abilities suddenly realize they’re much smarter than they thought they were. You see their confidence grow and you see them move on to jobs and share their stories,” she said.
Wilkins’ business that essentially helps people continue learning and “fill gaps” for future employment has recently expanded into what was formerly the Stampede Corral in the Southwood Mall on Stirling Avenue South in Kitchener.
The area where a mechanical bull bucked is now a classroom to buckle down in.
“You’d be standing around the bar right now, leading over to the dance floor,” said Wilkins, referring to an open space area outside a meeting room at the front of the building that’s been transformed into an office with several classrooms and training areas, with dozens of computers and learning resources.
Pathways actually moved out of a smaller unit in the same strip mall earlier this year and doubled its space to more than 4,000 square feet. That’s all in addition to the Guelph location on Woodlawn Road that opened in 2013.
It’s been a growing process for Wilkins since she started the business out of her rec room on Benesfort Crescent as a single mother of three children almost 20 years ago.
With a background in ESL — she’s penned two books on vocabulary building — and degrees in psychology and sociology, Wilkins began tutoring clients at the request of a friend, but soon outgrew her digs.
“Everyone started coming to me and I had cars up and down the street and I had staff, so we had to move somewhere bigger,” she said.
The first location in the strip mall wasn’t always ideal.
“Being here late at night, people would be lined up to the Stampede all the way down to us,” she recalled. “So if I wanted to be back here to work after dinner, I had to be back early, or I couldn’t get parking out front.”
But now it’s her business that’s got the prime spot, and these days there’s no shortage of customers, from people looking to upgrade their knowledge with general education development and high school credits, to others requiring more specific skills for IT and AutoCAD.
“We have a lot of people who, really, their confidence is non-existent, and they are feeling very depressed about their future, and then they realize that they can learn — they can change careers and there are other things out there,” said Angela Setler, an instructor and program co-ordinator.
“We work with a lot of people who have been displaced from their jobs,” she said. “Filling the gaps to employment is the main goal day to day.”
With a team of 15 at the new Kitchener location, Pathways proctors 148 different exams for industry certification. It provides ESL instruction, first aid and CPR training through the Red Cross, online computer training and distance education, as well as help with resume building and interview skills.
“Some of this stuff like video interviews is so new to people because we didn’t have it before,” Wilkins said.
Yet a lot of older workers still aren’t familiar with computers, she added. “I thought it would eventually stop, but we keep seeing people who have never touched a mouse before and don’t have a cellphone.”
Others are professionals looking to broaden their horizons.
A nurse recently came to gain the credentials required to teach at a community college, Wilkins noted. Another client completely changed paths to become a security guard — a field that’s yielding opportunity these days, but one that’s much more multifaceted than the average person might think, she said.
ESL instruction and tutoring for students in kindergarten through Grade 12 is also available.
“We’ve tried to keep it as affordable as possible,” said Wilkins. “I know as a single parent, these things can get expensive.”
For more information about the business and services provided, visit Pathways4u.com.
When you talk about the educational courses, programs and certification tests she offers, Jennifer Wilkins doesn’t get too animated. Ask her about the success stories, and her face lights up.
“It’s very rewarding, especially when you see adult learners who haven’t believed in their own abilities suddenly realize they’re much smarter than they thought they were. You see their confidence grow and you see them move on to jobs and share their stories,” she said.
Wilkins’ business that essentially helps people continue learning and “fill gaps” for future employment has recently expanded into what was formerly the Stampede Corral in the Southwood Mall on Stirling Avenue South in Kitchener.
The area where a mechanical bull bucked is now a classroom to buckle down in.
“You’d be standing around the bar right now, leading over to the dance floor,” said Wilkins, referring to an open space area outside a meeting room at the front of the building that’s been transformed into an office with several classrooms and training areas, with dozens of computers and learning resources.
Pathways actually moved out of a smaller unit in the same strip mall earlier this year and doubled its space to more than 4,000 square feet. That’s all in addition to the Guelph location on Woodlawn Road that opened in 2013.
It’s been a growing process for Wilkins since she started the business out of her rec room on Benesfort Crescent as a single mother of three children almost 20 years ago.
With a background in ESL — she’s penned two books on vocabulary building — and degrees in psychology and sociology, Wilkins began tutoring clients at the request of a friend, but soon outgrew her digs.
“Everyone started coming to me and I had cars up and down the street and I had staff, so we had to move somewhere bigger,” she said.
The first location in the strip mall wasn’t always ideal.
“Being here late at night, people would be lined up to the Stampede all the way down to us,” she recalled. “So if I wanted to be back here to work after dinner, I had to be back early, or I couldn’t get parking out front.”
But now it’s her business that’s got the prime spot, and these days there’s no shortage of customers, from people looking to upgrade their knowledge with general education development and high school credits, to others requiring more specific skills for IT and AutoCAD.
“We have a lot of people who, really, their confidence is non-existent, and they are feeling very depressed about their future, and then they realize that they can learn — they can change careers and there are other things out there,” said Angela Setler, an instructor and program co-ordinator.
“We work with a lot of people who have been displaced from their jobs,” she said. “Filling the gaps to employment is the main goal day to day.”
With a team of 15 at the new Kitchener location, Pathways proctors 148 different exams for industry certification. It provides ESL instruction, first aid and CPR training through the Red Cross, online computer training and distance education, as well as help with resume building and interview skills.
“Some of this stuff like video interviews is so new to people because we didn’t have it before,” Wilkins said.
Yet a lot of older workers still aren’t familiar with computers, she added. “I thought it would eventually stop, but we keep seeing people who have never touched a mouse before and don’t have a cellphone.”
Others are professionals looking to broaden their horizons.
A nurse recently came to gain the credentials required to teach at a community college, Wilkins noted. Another client completely changed paths to become a security guard — a field that’s yielding opportunity these days, but one that’s much more multifaceted than the average person might think, she said.
ESL instruction and tutoring for students in kindergarten through Grade 12 is also available.
“We’ve tried to keep it as affordable as possible,” said Wilkins. “I know as a single parent, these things can get expensive.”
For more information about the business and services provided, visit Pathways4u.com.