Pathways Educational Services finds new home in Kitchener's former Stampede Corral

“Being here late at night, people would be lined up to the Stampede all the way down to us,” she recalled. “So if I wanted to be back here to work after dinner, I had to be back early, or I couldn’t get parking out front.”

But now it’s her business that’s got the prime spot, and these days there’s no shortage of customers, from people looking to upgrade their knowledge with general education development and high school credits, to others requiring more specific skills for IT and AutoCAD.

“We have a lot of people who, really, their confidence is non-existent, and they are feeling very depressed about their future, and then they realize that they can learn — they can change careers and there are other things out there,” said Angela Setler, an instructor and program co-ordinator.

“We work with a lot of people who have been displaced from their jobs,” she said. “Filling the gaps to employment is the main goal day to day.”

With a team of 15 at the new Kitchener location, Pathways proctors 148 different exams for industry certification. It provides ESL instruction, first aid and CPR training through the Red Cross, online computer training and distance education, as well as help with resume building and interview skills.

“Some of this stuff like video interviews is so new to people because we didn’t have it before,” Wilkins said.

Yet a lot of older workers still aren’t familiar with computers, she added. “I thought it would eventually stop, but we keep seeing people who have never touched a mouse before and don’t have a cellphone.”

Others are professionals looking to broaden their horizons.

A nurse recently came to gain the credentials required to teach at a community college, Wilkins noted. Another client completely changed paths to become a security guard — a field that’s yielding opportunity these days, but one that’s much more multifaceted than the average person might think, she said.

ESL instruction and tutoring for students in kindergarten through Grade 12 is also available.

“We’ve tried to keep it as affordable as possible,” said Wilkins. “I know as a single parent, these things can get expensive.”

For more information about the business and services provided, visit Pathways4u.com.