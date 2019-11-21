ONTARIO COLD CASE: 'He said he would jump the falls': mom seeks closure

Ben Trommels left his Niagara Falls home, ventured into the darkness one night in February 2016 and hasn’t been seen since.
Now, more than three and a half years later, his mother Monique Smith, is still looking for answers.
“Ben told me several times that he was going to take his life and never be found because he said he was a burden to me,” Smith recalled of life with her son before he disappeared in the early hours of Feb. 12, 2016. “He said he would jump the falls.”
Search efforts by both police and volunteers turned up no sign of Trommels, who was 24 at the time of his disappearance and was suffering from mental health issues that had resulted in him being in and out of a psychiatric ward and various group homes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black bomber-style jacket with fur trimmed hood, a blue zip-up hoodie and running shoes.
“I’m so conflicted in what I felt he did. He left after midnight walking,” Smith said. “No one would have known him, seeing as he was wearing his huge black winter coat. It was four days before I even knew he was missing.”
Smith had dropped her son off at his apartment the night of Feb. 11, after the pair had gone grocery shopping. Smith was Ben’s trustee and managed his financial affairs and his daily living needs.
She has given up hope of ever seeing her son again.
“There won't be anyone seeing Ben walking the streets,” Smith said. “I know he is no longer with us.”
That hasn’t stopped people from telling Smith that there is the possibility her son is still alive.
“I’ve got people saying, ‘Maybe he started a new life,’” Smith said. “He didn’t start a new life, he told me he was going to jump off the falls.”
So now, Smith is left feeling what she calls “ambiguous loss,” marked by a lack of closure or understanding.
“The ambiguous part just kills you,” Smith said.
She has also learned that she is not the only one going through the same thing.
“A woman named Maureen Trask from Waterloo told me about it,” Smith said. “Her son went missing three years ago and they found him in Temagami. She is a huge advocate.”
And while Smith has managed to keep some form of normalcy in her life, she shudders every time there is a report of human remains being found anywhere in Niagara.
“That’s a huge trigger,” Smith said. “It brings me to my knees. I think, is it Ben?”
Niagara regional police spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin said that officers are still assigned to the case.
“Detectives with 2 District (Niagara Falls) criminal investigations branch continue to investigate the whereabouts of Ben Trommels as a missing person case and continue to remain in contact with his family,” Sabourin said.
She added that anyone with further information or who may know something is encouraged to contact the NRP at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, Badge No. 9427.
