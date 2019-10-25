Buzz kill: Collingwood cannabis shop still waiting for provincial approvals

For those hoping to see a cannabis retail store hang out its shingle in Collingwood, you’ll have to wait a little longer until it appears.

In August, 312 Hurontario St. was selected as one of seven locations that was awarded the opportunity to apply for a licence for a cannabis retail store.

Louis Laskovski owns the licence and said he has closed a deal to purchase the building. However, he said, his application is still before the Alcohol and Gaming Commission (AGCO).

He said he has been told he should hear something soon, but information has yet to come.

“We’re really in the dark in terms of next steps,” he said.

Shortly after the province awarded licences for 42 retail stores, 11 of those not selected filed a legal challenge, and the court imposed a halt to the licensing process.

The court dismissed the challenge late last month, but Laskovski is still waiting to hear on the status of his application. He said the location of the store must be vetted by the AGCO.

“It’s disappointing to us, as I’m sure it is to many people who are anxiously awaiting the store to open,” he said.

Laskovski, a Richmond Hill-based lawyer, said his family has had a place in Collingwood for a number of years.

“I like the community and I’m fond of it,” he said. “I think it’s well suited, I believe, for a retail operation like this.”