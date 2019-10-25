WHAT’S GOING ON HERE: Former Rev, Flying Dog

As remaining fixtures and equipment from the former Pearl Nightclub and Flying Dog restaurant are sold off over the next couple of weeks, there looks to be fun and games on the way.

According to land registry information, the 5.8-acre property at 341 Marsland Dr. was purchased by a numbered Ontario corporation in September 2018 for $5.93 million.

That corporation, the Chronicle learned, is Palasad — a London, Ont.-based entertainment business that features locations on Adelaide Street North and Pine Valley Boulevard in that city, offering bowling, laser tag, billiards, ping pong, an arcade and escape rooms, as well as restaurant and bar areas that can serve all ages — birthday parties through to larger, corporate events.

In an email, Palasad’s regional operations manager Garth Brophy confirmed the company purchased the property on Marsland Drive with the intention of opening an entertainment venue, though plans for redevelopment are still in the works.

“We are currently in the middle of the approval and planning process, so it is a little too early for us to comment on specifics or the timeline,” he said in the message. “In the near future we would be pleased to shed more light on what we have planned.”

Earlier this year, Palasad announced $2.5 million in upgrades at its north London location, adding “SocialBowl” to its brand of upscale gaming, revamping its interior along with high-end cocktails and food. A new stage was built over bowling lanes to allow for bands and live entertainment, and five escape rooms were added under the title Escapeology.

The former Pearl Nightclub and Flying Dog restaurant closed back 2016. Both were popular hot spots for decades, the night club long known as Revolution Night Club, or "the Rev."



