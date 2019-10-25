Governance changes won’t be imposed on Niagara

Although Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly cited Niagara's 126 municipal politicians as an example of why changes are needed, the province won't force changes on the region.
Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark instead announced Friday morning that the province would provide up to $143 million to all 444 Ontario municipalities to help them find efficiencies on their own.
The announcement, made during a media conference in London, follows a months-long review of eight regional municipalities and Simcoe County in an effort to find efficiencies within the governance of those communities.
Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, the region's lone provincial Conservative representative, said the review led to "a lot of speculation, a lot of conversation" regarding potential changes to municipal boundaries.
"The premier has said, and I think people across the region would agree, that we do have too many politicians, but we're not going to force arbitrarily our decisions on these local municipalities about their governance model," Oosterhoff said. "We want to work with the various municipalities."
Still, Oosterhoff said he'd like to see discussions about regional governance reform continue in Niagara.
"I would love to see municipalities as well as the Region take a look at the resources that we've laid on the table and have a good, long, hard discussion amongst themselves about what they see as the future of governance throughout the region."
He said he'd like to be part of that discussion, along with constituents from throughout Niagara.
Oosterhoff said he spoke with Clark Thursday evening, who offered to assist the region if there is a desire to make change to the way Niagara is governed.
"But really what we're trying to do is bring forward the message of efficiency, accountability and making governments work harder, smarter and more effectively," he said.
"We put money on the table to allow the municipalities to modernize their systems, to look at ways that they can share services that work together, but we're not going to be enforcing that from the top down."
A media release issued by Clark Friday morning says the review — conducted by special advisors Michael Fenn and Ken Seiling earlier this year with input from local community representatives, including 8,500 submissions from community representatives across the province — determined that municipalities should decide what is best for them in terms of governance.
And rather than pursuing a top-down approach, Clark said the funding will provide municipalities with the resources needed to support local decision making.
"We are committed to helping and empowering municipalities to become more efficient and effective, so they can make every dollar count," Clark said in the release. "This investment supports the province's commitment to reduce the cost of government, while maintaining quality services the people of Ontario expect from all levels of government."
In an e-mail, Clark's press secretary Dakota Brasier said the province has maintained throughout the process that it had no predetermined outcome that would result from the review.
"After careful consideration of all the advice and feedback, and in consultation with Cabinet colleagues, we are listening to the people and will not move forward with changes to regional governments as a result of this review," Brasier said. "We know that we can achieve positive outcomes by partnering with municipalities without pursuing a top-down approach."
More to come …
Although Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly cited Niagara's 126 municipal politicians as an example of why changes are needed, the province won't force changes on the region.
Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark instead announced Friday morning that the province would provide up to $143 million to all 444 Ontario municipalities to help them find efficiencies on their own.
The announcement, made during a media conference in London, follows a months-long review of eight regional municipalities and Simcoe County in an effort to find efficiencies within the governance of those communities.
Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, the region's lone provincial Conservative representative, said the review led to "a lot of speculation, a lot of conversation" regarding potential changes to municipal boundaries.
"The premier has said, and I think people across the region would agree, that we do have too many politicians, but we're not going to force arbitrarily our decisions on these local municipalities about their governance model," Oosterhoff said. "We want to work with the various municipalities."
Still, Oosterhoff said he'd like to see discussions about regional governance reform continue in Niagara.
"I would love to see municipalities as well as the Region take a look at the resources that we've laid on the table and have a good, long, hard discussion amongst themselves about what they see as the future of governance throughout the region."
He said he'd like to be part of that discussion, along with constituents from throughout Niagara.
Oosterhoff said he spoke with Clark Thursday evening, who offered to assist the region if there is a desire to make change to the way Niagara is governed.
"But really what we're trying to do is bring forward the message of efficiency, accountability and making governments work harder, smarter and more effectively," he said.
"We put money on the table to allow the municipalities to modernize their systems, to look at ways that they can share services that work together, but we're not going to be enforcing that from the top down."
A media release issued by Clark Friday morning says the review — conducted by special advisors Michael Fenn and Ken Seiling earlier this year with input from local community representatives, including 8,500 submissions from community representatives across the province — determined that municipalities should decide what is best for them in terms of governance.
And rather than pursuing a top-down approach, Clark said the funding will provide municipalities with the resources needed to support local decision making.
"We are committed to helping and empowering municipalities to become more efficient and effective, so they can make every dollar count," Clark said in the release. "This investment supports the province's commitment to reduce the cost of government, while maintaining quality services the people of Ontario expect from all levels of government."
In an e-mail, Clark's press secretary Dakota Brasier said the province has maintained throughout the process that it had no predetermined outcome that would result from the review.
"After careful consideration of all the advice and feedback, and in consultation with Cabinet colleagues, we are listening to the people and will not move forward with changes to regional governments as a result of this review," Brasier said. "We know that we can achieve positive outcomes by partnering with municipalities without pursuing a top-down approach."
More to come …
Although Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly cited Niagara's 126 municipal politicians as an example of why changes are needed, the province won't force changes on the region.
Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark instead announced Friday morning that the province would provide up to $143 million to all 444 Ontario municipalities to help them find efficiencies on their own.
The announcement, made during a media conference in London, follows a months-long review of eight regional municipalities and Simcoe County in an effort to find efficiencies within the governance of those communities.
Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, the region's lone provincial Conservative representative, said the review led to "a lot of speculation, a lot of conversation" regarding potential changes to municipal boundaries.
"The premier has said, and I think people across the region would agree, that we do have too many politicians, but we're not going to force arbitrarily our decisions on these local municipalities about their governance model," Oosterhoff said. "We want to work with the various municipalities."
Still, Oosterhoff said he'd like to see discussions about regional governance reform continue in Niagara.
"I would love to see municipalities as well as the Region take a look at the resources that we've laid on the table and have a good, long, hard discussion amongst themselves about what they see as the future of governance throughout the region."
He said he'd like to be part of that discussion, along with constituents from throughout Niagara.
Oosterhoff said he spoke with Clark Thursday evening, who offered to assist the region if there is a desire to make change to the way Niagara is governed.
"But really what we're trying to do is bring forward the message of efficiency, accountability and making governments work harder, smarter and more effectively," he said.
"We put money on the table to allow the municipalities to modernize their systems, to look at ways that they can share services that work together, but we're not going to be enforcing that from the top down."
A media release issued by Clark Friday morning says the review — conducted by special advisors Michael Fenn and Ken Seiling earlier this year with input from local community representatives, including 8,500 submissions from community representatives across the province — determined that municipalities should decide what is best for them in terms of governance.
And rather than pursuing a top-down approach, Clark said the funding will provide municipalities with the resources needed to support local decision making.
"We are committed to helping and empowering municipalities to become more efficient and effective, so they can make every dollar count," Clark said in the release. "This investment supports the province's commitment to reduce the cost of government, while maintaining quality services the people of Ontario expect from all levels of government."
In an e-mail, Clark's press secretary Dakota Brasier said the province has maintained throughout the process that it had no predetermined outcome that would result from the review.
"After careful consideration of all the advice and feedback, and in consultation with Cabinet colleagues, we are listening to the people and will not move forward with changes to regional governments as a result of this review," Brasier said. "We know that we can achieve positive outcomes by partnering with municipalities without pursuing a top-down approach."
More to come …