No city of Halton: Regional reform gets tossed off the table

Halton’s local governments are here to stay.

Today at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Fall Policy Forum, Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing provided an update to the municipalities on the regional review.

“Municipalities are the level of government closest to the people, but every community is different — one size doesn’t fit all,” said Clark.

“This investment in communities will support municipal transformation efforts to make sure they are delivering efficient, effective and modern services that best meet the unique needs of their residents,” he said.

“We are committed to helping and empowering municipalities to become more efficient and effective, so they can make every dollar count.”

The Ontario government has decided not to impose changes in size or structure to municipal governments. Instead, Ontario is providing $143 million to local municipalities to help lower costs and improve services for residents over the long term.

Nine months after vowing major municipal reforms, Premier Doug Ford’s government is abandoning its “top-down approach” to regional government.

There was fear in many local residents’ minds, prompting a sign campaign against such a move in both Burlington and Oakville.

“Thanks to Premier Ford and Minister Clark for recognizing that Halton Region is a safe community, with low taxes, the highest credit rating and where 97 per cent of residents are satisfied with the quality of Halton Region services,” said Halton regional chair Gary Carr. “We appreciate the minister’s recognition that municipalities are best positioned to determine what works for their communities, and for not imposing a top down approach. I would also like to thank Halton residents for participating in this consultation process through their letters, delegations and submissions.”

“There is probably a big sigh of relief” AMO president Jamie McGarvey (Mayor of Parry Sound) said of the news. “I think the important thing is, they listened.”