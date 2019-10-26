'We were heard' Halton mayors and residents' group celebrate end of amalgamation threat

“I’m pleased with regards to Halton being left alone because in my opinion it has been working reasonably well,” he said.

“I’m a firm believer that big government is not necessarily better or more efficient. If anything, it is probably just the opposite. That’s one of the things that I have always been opposed to is huge bureaucracies. They don’t work efficiently as far as I’m concerned.”

Halton Hills Mayor Rick Bonnette said he thinks everyone is relieved there won't be any City of Halton or any other scenarios.

"Minister Clark listened to our concerns along with similar concerns from the 82 municipalities and regions that were being reviewed," he said.

"I want to thank Premier Ford and Minister Clark for recognizing that municipalities are the closest to the people and for committing additional resources to support local decision making."

Following the Province’s announcement in January that it would be conducting a regional government review in an effort to find efficiencies community groups like We Love Oakville and We Love Burlington formed and mobilized fearing the review could lead to amalgamation.

Today a message on the We Love Oakville website reads, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you. We were heard.’

The message goes on to thank those who put up signs, made donations and attended presentations and meetings.

“Our message got through,” reads the message.

“We believe we would not have had this change in government direction without the voices of the many.”

Oakville North-Burlington Progressive Conservative MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos and Oakville Progressive Conservative MPP Stephen Crawford also welcomed the news there would be no amalgamation of Halton Region or its four constituent municipalities.

The two MPPs said they worked with local residents and ratepayers’ groups to ensure the views of residents were heard by government.

“People in Oakville and Burlington were very clear that their local governments are working well. I was pleased to bring the views of my constituents to the government through petitions I read in the legislature and working directly with the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing,” said Triantafilopoulos.

“I am proud to be part of a government that consults with people in our community- and listens to what they tell us. I am also proud to belong to a community that promotes the interests of all of its residents by working together to support effective local government.”

Crawford also weighed in the Province’s decision.

“As I made it perfectly clear before, my belief was Oakville would remain a distinct municipality within a two-tier region of Halton,” he said.

“I strongly represented the voice of Oakville residents every day. MPP Triantafilopoulos and I established a petition to collect your signatures since the Spring of 2019, we had countless discussions with our colleagues at the legislature on this matter, and we consistently communicated with constituents. I would like to thank and recognize the entire team at We Love Oakville, and the residents of Oakville for working hard together as a community to ensure that we continue to live in our remarkable town of Oakville.”