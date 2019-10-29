Long-standing MP Harold Albrecht 'emotional' after losing Kitchener-Conestoga to Tim Louis

In 2015, Albrecht edged Louis by 251 votes in a race that drew many parallels to 2019. In 2011, Albrecht defeated New Democratic Party candidate Lorne Bruce by more than 17,000 votes. In 2008, Albrecht dominated Kitchener-Conestoga as well, defeating Liberal candidate Orlando Da Silva by more than 11,000 votes. In his first win in 2006, Albrecht edged out former Wilmot Mayor and incumbent Liberal candidate Lynn Myers by just under 1,400 votes, signalling a lengthy change of the guard for the riding.

“First of all, I want to say I wish Tim all the best in this assignment, and it’s a big assignment,” said Albrecht. Albrecht also mentioned that the race for Kitchener-Conestoga was a respectable one, and that he was complimentary of all candidates for putting their name in.

However, he says he’s concerned with government spending, and during this economic upturn, he adds the country should be paying back its debts.

“When I look at the massive spending we’re doing with no plan to pay it back, no plan to stop deficit spending, this is a burden we’re putting on our kids and grandkids. It’s going to be a big problem."

Albrecht isn’t shy to hide his views on his pro-life stance, and has no regrets on his opinion on the topic.

When asked about his controversial stance, Albrecht said he didn’t “take many of those stances during this campaign” and that his opposition chose to bring up stuff he did 14 or 15 years ago."

“When it comes to my stand on pro-life issues, I have absolutely no regrets,” said Albrecht. “I will still say, I will take every opportunity to speak up on behalf of the vulnerable, those who have no voice. Canada’s one of the only countries, only democratic countries, that has no protection for "preborn" children, and I’m very confident that the life of a "preborn" child is valuable and needs some protection.

“Some day, somewhere, I hope that our country, not just politicials will come to the realization that we need to protect the whole human family, especially the vulnerable. We always talk about how a society will be judged on how they treat their most vulnerable. Well, I can’t think of anyone more vulnerable than a preborn child.”

Albrecht said he’d like to see something in terms of protection, especially for the later terms of pregnancy, adding that other progressive countries, like France, all have limits on abortion.

As a long-standing MP, some of the things he will miss most will be connecting with constituents and attending community events. Meanwhile, he won’t miss the “incredible amount of reading” an MP must do to stay informed.