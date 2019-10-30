Hallway health care in Ontario will get worse over the next two years, new report warns

The number of patients being treated in hospital hallways will continue to rise as Ontarians wait for more nursing home beds promised by the provincial government to come on stream, the Financial Accountability Office says in a new report.

“In the absence of other health sector changes, the problem of hallway health care will get worse over the next two years,” warns the 31-page document released Wednesday.

Ending hallway health care was a key promise of Premier Doug Ford’s government, with Ford himself saying last summer that it would be eliminated in a year but Health Minister Christine Elliott later saying the effort will take longer.

She acknowledged again Wednesday that hospital patients waiting for long-term care beds are contributing to the problem of hallway health care because this means backlogs for emergency room patients requiring admission for acute care.