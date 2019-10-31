Snow on the way in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region could get its first snowfall of the season on Friday.

Environment Canada is forecasting that rain will change to snow flurries after midnight tonight. By the time flurries end Friday morning, it expects two to four centimetres of snow to be on the ground.

The snow won't last, however. There is a 40-per-cent chance of rain Friday night and a 60-per-cent chance of rain on Saturday with a forecasted high of 5 C. More rain is expected on Sunday.