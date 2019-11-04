Wilmot man charged with impaired driving after crashing into hydro pole

A 27-year-old Wilmot man has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 2, police say a Dodge pickup truck was travelling west on Snyders Road East when it hit a hydro pole, which caused a hydro outage, police say. The crash occurred between Sandhills Road and Gingerich Road in Wilmot.

The driver was arrested and charged and the road was closed for approximately 10 hours while investigators and emergency crews were on scene.