DHX Media reports bigger Q1 loss, revenue up

HALIFX, N.S. — DHX Media Ltd. reported its first-quarter loss grew compared with a year ago as it was hit by one-time reorganization charges and a non-cash foreign exchange loss.

The company, which is changing its name to Wildbrain, says the loss amounted to $16.0 million or 12 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $2.4 million or two cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue at the producer and distributor of child and youth-oriented programming totalled $112.3 million, up from $104.0 million in the same quarter last year.

DHX launched a management reorganization in September that cost it $5.4 million in the quarter.