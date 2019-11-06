VIDEO: Doorbell camera catches Waterloo students in Halloween act of kindness

Call it a Halloween miracle.

Caught on camera, two young boys from Waterloo showed empathy when they came across an empty container on a porch on Halloween.

Upon arrival, one of the boys noticed that it was empty and took candy out of his own bag and put a couple pieces into the bowl. Later on, back at the house, he brought a friend and convinced him to add to the supply.

The Waterloo Region District School Board posted the video on Facebook, stating, "Their actions make our heart so happy. Our students have incredible empathy for others."

As of Wednesday morning, the video has been viewed more than 7,000 times and has 80 shares on Facebook.

After seeing the video, the homeowner sent the video to the principal at the nearby school.

"The homeowner just wanted to let the parents know how their children did something really great and selfless," said Lynsey Spuleiks, communications officer at Waterloo Region District School Board.