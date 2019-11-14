ONTARIO COLD CASE: Mom horrified when call to son’s phone rings beneath body tarp

“My brother was one of those people who just made everyone feel comfortable,” she added. “If I brought a friend home who he hadn’t met yet, he made that person feel like they were part of our family.”

Mishka described her brother as “the glue” that helped keep peace in the family.

“If my mom and I weren’t on good terms, he was the one who was making sure that we got back to talking terms and just trying to keep everybody together,” she said. “And he kept me grounded … He was wise. He had advice for me.”

May 28, 2008, began as a happy day: it was Carol’s birthday, and her daughter and newborn granddaughter were visiting.

Levis came home after playing basketball with friends outside his apartment complex at 1201 Midland Ave.

Carol noted Levis was a good basketball player who had “won trophies.”

Levis took a shower and then nervously held his niece Deviyah for the first time, telling her, “I’m your uncle. Remember my face.”

“That was the very first time he held her. I took a picture of it because he was terrified the whole time,” Mishka said.

Carol said Levis told her he was going to pick up Jennica from work but would return to cook her a late-night birthday dinner, his famous chicken and rice.

Carol said Levis first took a bus to Jennica’s home. “He and (Jennica’s) mom talk, so he would stay there until it’s time to pick up (Jennica),” Carol said.

Levis later left Jennica’s home and was heading toward Agincourt Mall to pick her up from her part-time job at the Walmart store.

Police said Levis was walking eastbound on Bonis Avenue when he was approached by two males. “They started shooting, striking the victim several times,” homicide squad Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant said in an email.

The gunmen then got into a vehicle, which fled east on Bonis.

Levis was pronounced dead on scene, becoming Toronto’s 21st murder victim of 2008.

Carol said she got a call from Jennica who told her “she thinks Levis got shot.”

A neighbour drove Carol, Mishka and the newborn Deviyah to the scene.

“I went to the police officers that were there. Nobody wants to tell me anything,” Carol said. “I saw the covered body there, and we were there for hours … At that point, it wasn’t confirmed that it was him.”

After pacing the scene for hours, Carol called Levis’ cellphone. “I don’t even know why I didn’t think about that before,” she said. “I dialed the number and there it was ringing underneath that (tarp). That’s a confirmation.”

Carol fainted and woke up later in hospital.

“It was confirmed that I had a heart attack,” she said. “Things were never the same.”

Police said the shooting was targeted though a motive hasn’t been established.

“At the time, many witnesses came forward to assist with the information they did have,” Gallant said. “In 2008, video technology wasn’t available as it is today. Police recovered some video surveillance from the area; however, the quality was poor.”

Carol, who has been battling cancer for the past few years, said her son wasn’t involved in gangs and had no enemies. She said she has no idea why he was targeted.

“That’s a question that we’ve been asking all these years. What happened? Who did it? Nobody knows. There’s no answer.”

But Carol stressed there are people who know who the killers are.

“I believe somebody must know something.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).