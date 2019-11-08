What’s next for Waterloo Park, the ‘Jewel of the City’?

The project also includes the reconstruction of the surrounding recreational areas, which will serve to improve pedestrian circulation. It includes new water features, a beach area, promenade, terraced lawn and a ‘Silver Lake Plaza’.

The project ultimately serves to enhance the function of Laurel Creek and Silver Lake, an artificial lake, by incorporating sediment management to improve water quality and fish habitat.

What about the mill?

The Laurel Creek and Silver Lake rehabilitation project also includes the enhancement of Abraham Erb’s grist mill through a deck extension and viewing bridge adjacent to the feature.

Water and sanitary services will be extended within the Caroline Street North right-of-way, providing the opportunity to install washroom facilities in the building at a later date, which will expand the uses of the mill as a rental venue for weddings and other social gatherings.

How will I find out where to go and what to do?

A report last fall outlined way finding signage strategies and implementation recommendations. In the new year, a consultant will be engaging with Waterloo Park Advisory Committee and the public in preparing a signage implementation plan, which will enhance navigation through the park and consider ways to make it more accessible and connected with surrounding communities.

The addition of the LRT system nearby is expected to continue bringing more visitors to the park from outside areas moving forward.