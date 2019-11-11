'Everyone's going to benefit'- Landmark $22 M complex potentially on way for Wellesley

Nowak says that Glenn Boyd, who was hired by the township as a consultant on the project, said that potential for donations is strong. Boyd had conducted a feasibility study to determine the financial implications of the project. He added that after donations, there is potential for a 20-year tax debenture which would cover the remaining cost. This could result in just under $50 of tax charged to each household.

Roth added that if funding is approved (which isn't a guarantee), construction would likely begin in fall of 2020, and would take 18 to 24 months to be completed.

"I think we've got a pretty strong application. We've been able to check all the blocks, or check the requirements to the best of my knowledge," said Nowak.

Last week, Wilmot council voted to apply for the same set of funds that are being used for renovations of the New Hamburg Community Centre.

In the summer, it was announced the Wellesley Arena on Catherine Street would be closed for the season due to safety concerns with the roof. Invested user groups decided to form a recreation centre committee as those in Wellesley continued to lobby for a facility which would be all-encompassing, similar to the Wilmot Recreation Complex.

Components of the complex

Even though it was later announced that the Wellesley Arena would be open for the season, steps have been taken to move forward with the recreation complex as the recreation centre committee had a hand in determining components of the facility which would include the following:

• Arena with NHL-sized surface

• Seating for approximately 500 people, with single side seating and approximately 1,000-spectator capacity of arena

• Concession stand

• Eight change rooms for the arena

• Junior C Wellesley Apple Jacks room

• Ample storage for hockey groups, skating, curling, soccer, fall fair and Apple Butter and Cheese festival

• Walking track

• Seniors/Active Living Centre

• Youth Centre

• Commercial Kitchen

• Gymnasium/Community Hall/Banquet Hall, with wall to divide room

• Fitness gym

• Additional change rooms for gymnasium and fitness gym. (male, Female, family and gender neutral)

• Two soccer fields

• Skateboard park

• Meeting rooms

• Green space

• Horse and buggy shed

• Walking trails

One of the components not included is an outdoor pool, which was discussed as a request from the recreation centre committee. However, staff determined that due to price, a short operating season, and proximity to neighbouring municipalities' indoor pools, that a pool wasn't feasible for the application. However, it could still be considered in the future for the complex, according to the township.

Martin added that the inclusion of an outdoor pool in the funding application by actually hurt the township’s chances, due to lower feasibility.

If the new recreation centre is built, the current arena and community centre would "conceivably be closed."

The current land occupied by the arena could be used as a seniors living complex with a commercial component, according to the township.

Only the paved area of this land would currently be considered for sale or development. Earlier in the year, council passed a resolution that it is their intent to maintain the green space as parkland.