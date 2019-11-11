Are lower pot prices finally coming to Ontario?

“When you lower your prices, your margins will also be lower. So, if the production cost of a cannabis leaf is somewhere under $5 and you’ve started selling grams for $5 instead of $10, people are going to worry about the margin you’re going to generate,” Soberman said.

“Cannabis companies need to determine a balance that offers cannabis for a lower price to be competitive, but not so low that investors will doubt the company’s future.”

To add to the complications, producers in Ontario selling to government retailers negotiate their prices with the government beforehand. These prices will be determined based on quantity, quality and the cost of production. Growing indoors using artificial lighting, for instance, can be double the cost of growing in a greenhouse, excluding the additional costs of packaging and delivery fees.

Authorized retailers in Ontario adhere to a wholesale pricing structure determined by third-party retail experts, though critics like Michael Armstrong, a professor at Brock University, say the success of the illicit black market proves the structure is inadequate.

“The illicit market isn’t going out without a fight, and the (Ontario) government and cannabis companies will have to work together to make sure they can actually compete,” Armstrong said.

According to Soberman, the benefits of lowering prices outweigh the benefits of keeping prices high. “Sure, you have to be pretty efficient to make money at lower prices, but while it might hurt on a per-unit basis, if at a $10 price-point you sell nothing, but at $4.50 you sell a ton, then it’s clearly much better to do the latter,” he said.

In the last three months, the OCS has implemented price reductions on 50 different products and has increased its availability of dried flower products priced at under $10 per gram (HST included).

Alanna Sokic, a consultant with Global Public Affairs, says a lower cost for cannabis must be accompanied by a significant increase in retailers in order to undercut the black market while keeping legal companies profitable.

“Until we make strides on access to legal cannabis, lower prices might not matter much,” she said. “There needs to be a reason for the consumer to find it more convenient to access a legal store than a nearby dealer.”

Currently, there are 24 licensed cannabis stores open in Ontario, with the government in the process of licensing 50 more. In September, the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corp. reported a $42-million revenue shortfall in the last fiscal year, leading the province to order the OCS to re-evaluate its business model.

Though Hexo’s Original Stash is well below the average retail price, some analysts have cast doubt on the product’s viability in attracting illicit pot users.

In a report that was published shortly following Hexo’s Original Stash unveiling, Jefferies Equity Research questioned how successful the new brand will be “given current legal demand is for higher quality.” Referencing the one-ounce minimum quantity, the report also noted that “the $125 price is not consistent with illicit purchasing habits.”

Soberman said companies will need to be strategic about marketing at lower price points to properly attract new users.

“As a producer, at some point you have to decide: are you going to participate in this business or not? Because if the market exists at a lower price point, but you’re asking yourself if you should set a higher price, then you should really be asking if you should be in the market at all.”

– Jacob Lorinc is a breaking news reporter, working out of the Star's radio room in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: @jacoblorinc

