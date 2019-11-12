Disney Plus service arrives in Canada as latest player vying for subscribers

Disney Plus has launched in Canada, becoming the newest arrival in the growing menu of TV options.

The streaming service from the entertainment giant comes stacked with an extensive library of Disney titles, including animated classics "The Lion King" and "Pinocchio," and the Star Wars films.

But it also includes a number of selections from the 20th Century Fox film library it acquired earlier this year, including "Never Been Kissed" and "The Sound of Music."

In Canada, Disney Plus costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, for a vast selection of offerings from Disney's many brands, which include Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic.