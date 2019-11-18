Education Minister Stephen Lecce offers mediation amid faltering talks with teacher unions

“There’s been a negative tone for negotiations since Day One,” she said.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario said that starting Nov. 26, its members will stop attending staff and school meetings or participate in any ministry-related activities, as well as a host of other tasks intended to target school and board administration and the education ministry.

They also won’t complete first-term report cards, instead giving principals a list of student grades, with “one brief comment per frame” for kids in kindergarten.

Sam Hammond, president of the 83,000-member union, has said that the province needs to “come to the table, make a commitment to full-day kindergarten, come to our table and reinvest that $90 million for students with special needs, and who are at risk. That will kick-start this process and we can move forward.”

Lecce has called the strike votes and work-to-rule “disheartening” and “disappointing” and said even the withdrawal of services “hurts our kids.”

Elementary teachers voted almost unanimously in favour of job action. Ontario’s Catholic teachers also gave the union a strong strike mandate with 97.1 approving.

However, the Catholic teachers — as well as the those in the province’s French public and Catholic schools — do not have a legal strike date as yet.

Stiles has said “there is a path out of this” labour unrest, and “the minister of education and the premier know exactly what it is. They have to reverse their cuts. They need to get back to the table and they need to talk about investing in education.”

Liz Stuart, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association said that while school boards and trustees “have come to the table prepared to work constructively . . . the government side is in complete chaos.”

She said that “since this round of bargaining began, the government has been going out of its way to derail the process. They have made comments through the media that have had a detrimental effect on negotiations, introduced regulations and legislation that violate our collective bargaining rights, and played games with the public to muddy the issues and deflect blame.”

Stuart also called it a “circus unfolding behind the scenes . . . it is becoming increasingly clear they have no intention of actually negotiating. This has been a tremendous waste of everyone’s time and resources.”

The Catholic teachers’ union has also complained to the Ontario Labour Relations Board that the government’s move to boost class sizes is not bargaining in good faith.

