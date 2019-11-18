Police canine unit tracks down Kitchener B&E suspect north of Guelph

A Kitchener man is facing a slew of charges after being caught allegedly running from the scene of a break-and-enter north of Guelph on Friday.

Lyndon Wesley, 38, of Kitchener, is facing eight charges after Ontario Provincial Police caught up with him in the rural area near Fourth Line and Side Road 20.

OPP say officers arrived at a residence after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle casing houses. They noticed the door of the home was forced open and a vehicle reversing down the driveway. The driver, later found to be Wesley, exited the vehicle carrying a backpack and fled into the bush on foot.

After a four-and-a-half-hour search using the Wellington County OPP Canine Unit, along with other police teams, Wesley was arrested in a field on the Third Line of Guelph-Eramosa Township.