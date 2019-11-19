Cyclist at fault for Kitchener collision with Ion, say police

A 62-year-old man who was hit by a train in Kitchener has now been hit with a ticket.

Waterloo Regional Police said Tuesday that the man, who was involved in a collision with an Ion LRV on Nov. 8, has been charged with Careless Driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

The collision happened on Ottawa Street South when the man allegedly turned in front of the train. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

