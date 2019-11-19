Health Canada goes hard on Cambridge adult store, seizes sexual enhancement products

Health Canada has taken a firm stance on adult supplements at a Cambridge adult store.
Black Stallion 5000, Lucky Lady and Me Me Me Meow, among other labels have been taken off the shelves due to safety concerns.
In total, 12 products were seized by Health Canada from the Hespeler Road Adult Superstore at 261 Hespeler Rd.
Many of the products contained yohimbe, a chemical made from an African tree. The active ingredient is used to treat erectile dysfunction, but there were concerns about its effects on people with high blood pressure or heart, kidney or liver disease.
Other seizures included the active ingredient of tadalafil, which is sold under the brand name Cialis among others. Tadalafil is also a erectile dysfunction drug.
For different sexual enhancement products were also seized from Afri-Can Market at 50 Ontario Street in downtown Kitchener.
List of products seized:
• 3800 Hard Rock
• Black Panther
• Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
• Triple Green 7K
• Alien Power Platinum 11000
• Black Stallion 5000
• Vita-X Revitalizing Capsules
• Lucky Lady
• Me Me Me Meow
• Poseidon Platinum 3500
• Rising Phoenix 5K
• Rising Phoenix Q8
• Rodeo Fantasy
• Super Panther 7K
• Triple Green
