Waterloo Brewing loses $2.1 million in cyberattack

KITCHENER — Waterloo Brewing says it lost $2.1 million in a recent cyberattack, and there are no assurances the company will recover all or even a portion of the funds.

The Kitchener-based beer maker said Thursday that a "social engineering cyberattack" by a sophisticated third party resulted in a wire transfer of the company's funds to a fraudulent account.

The incident occurred in early November and involved the impersonation of a creditor employee. Waterloo Brewing CEO George Croft declined an interview request Thursday.

In a news release, the company said it is "actively taking measures to recover the funds," but there are no assurances their efforts "will result in the return of all or a portion of the misappropriated funds in a timely manner or at all."

The brewer was not aware of the incident until this week. After learning of the fraud, it initiated an analysis of all other transaction activity across all of its bank accounts, as well as a review of its internal systems, controls and computer networks.

"At this time, the company does not believe that its systems were breached or that any personal information of its customers is at risk," the company's statement said.

Waterloo Brewing has contacted local police, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) and the United States' Finance Crimes and Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to investigate.

Florian Kerschbaum, executive director of the University of Waterloo Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute, said the term cyberattack doesn't necessarily apply to this incident since it didn't exploit a computer vulnerability.

Nevertheless, these types of fraud are common and those who commit them are usually well informed about their target, he said.

"The attackers really know who they need to impersonate, whom they need to talk to, what amounts they can request," Kerschbaum said. "They're very capable of constructing a believable lie."