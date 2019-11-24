Kitchener cannabis cultivator optimistic with proposed retail license changes

The past year has been a roller-coaster ride for cannabis producers, investors and retailers. Many of the largest companies poured hundreds of millions of dollars into building greenhouses and retrofitting old factories and warehouses, yet cannabis shares continue to fluctuate and fall.

Since recreational cannabis was legalized on Oct. 17, 2018, the Canadian Marijuana Index (which tracks the 20 leading cannabis stocks operating in Canada) has fallen by nearly 70 per cent.

Even the government lost money selling cannabis last year. Ontario Cannabis Retail Corp., the crown corporation responsible for online sales and wholesale distribution through the Ontario Cannabis Store, lost $42 million in the last fiscal year.

JWC has opted for a slower approach to growth. Already a player in the medical marijuana market that was first legalized in 2001, the company still has not signed an agreement with any provinces or territories to sell cannabis for the recreational market.

Woodworth said they hope to have some agreements in place by the end of this year or in early 2020.

JWC has gone from 40 employees to 171 over the past 18 months, and they're retrofitting the former Lear production plant on Manitou Drive in Kitchener in stages. The 345,000 square-foot facility could eventually produce 35,000 kilograms of cannabis per year and employ up to 400 people.

According to the third quarter earnings report on the company website, JWC recorded $1.8 million in revenue for the first nine months of this fiscal year (up from just $3,463 in 2018), but also had about $8.5 million in expenses — including $2.8 million in wages and benefits, and $2 million in rent.

Woodworth remains confident in the family-run business named after his grandfather. They recently had their first harvest in their new facility, and have spent months hiring and training new employees.

"In a business like ours where there's heavy regulation there's going to be more intensive costs at the outset, but we're quickly moving to a better point of equilibrium."

jjackson@therecord.com

Twitter: @JamesDEJ

jjackson@therecord.com

Twitter: @JamesDEJ