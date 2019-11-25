2019 Arts Awards in Waterloo Region

News 01:26 PM Waterloo Chronicle

Arts Awards Waterloo Region hosted its awards night on Friday, Nov. 22. The arts community – artists, supporters, and fans, gathered at The Tannery for the 2019 Arts Awards Waterloo Region Awards event.

The evening saw 11 awards presented: seven awards presented in the broad category of “the arts”; in addition, there were two emerging artist awards, an arts philanthropist award, and a lifetime achievement award.

Our 2019 winners are as follows:

• Tara Cooper, arts Award

• Cathy Farwell, arts Award

• Ahmad Meree, amerging Artist

• Michelle Purchase, arts Award

• Matt White, arts award

• Jim Good, Good Foundation Inc, arts philanthropist

• Ernest Daetwyler, arts award

• Majdi Bou Matar, arts award

• Meg Harder, emerging artist

• Juneyt Yetkiner, arts award

• Martin de Groot, lifetime achievement

 

