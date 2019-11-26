Police investigate after body found near Hwy 7/8

Tesfamariam said he saw a grey car drive the wrong way on the on-ramp.

"I saw headlights turn and I saw a car fly down here after the bangs," said Tesfamariam, as he pointed to the on-ramp near Vanier Drive. "I knew something was up."

Tesfamariam called police and within minutes cruisers were at the scene.

He said a friend, who lives in the same building, was on his way to work and getting on the on-ramp and "almost ran into them and had to go around them."

Schmidt said the OPP are working closely with regional police and are looking into a possible connection between the shooting and a vehicle fire on Connaught Street.

"We are working closely with our partners here at Waterloo Regional Police to look for all possible clues that could lead us to a conclusion," he said.

The Kitchener fire department responded to the car fire just before 4:30 a.m. They arrived at Connaught Street, which runs parallel to Highway 8 near the interchange with Highway 7/8, to find a four-door sedan engulfed in flames.

It took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control. There was no damage to a nearby building.

Police said the Courtland on- and off-ramp to eastbound Highway 7/8 will be closed for most of the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-654-0150. Leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.