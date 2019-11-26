Police investigate after body found near Hwy 7/8

KITCHENER — Police are investigating a death on Highway 7/8 early Tuesday morning.
The Cambridge OPP received a report of a shooting on the highway near Courtland Avenue at about 2:15 a.m.
Officers found a deceased man at the side of the road at the Courtland Avenue on-ramp to the highway.
The death is being investigated by the OPP with the help of Waterloo Regional Police.
Police are speaking to witnesses and appealing for information.
"The investigation is wide open," he said. "There is a lot of work to be done here on the scene."
Senay Tesfamariam lives in an apartment building on Vanier Drive near where police said the shooting occurred. He and his girlfriend were awake with their three-month-old daughter when he heard popping sounds outside at about 2 a.m.
"We heard three or four bangs," he said. "I came out to the balcony on the third floor to see what it was and thought maybe it was a raccoon in the garbage."
Tesfamariam, who's lived in the building for five years, said he then heard four more popping sounds.
"I saw a car actually do a U-turn on the expressway and came down the on ramp on Courtland," he said.
Tesfamariam said he saw a grey car drive the wrong way on the on-ramp.
"I saw headlights turn and I saw a car fly down here after the bangs," said Tesfamariam, as he pointed to the on-ramp near Vanier Drive. "I knew something was up."
Tesfamariam called police and within minutes cruisers were at the scene.
He said a friend, who lives in the same building, was on his way to work and getting on the on-ramp and "almost ran into them and had to go around them."
Schmidt said the OPP are working closely with regional police and are looking into a possible connection between the shooting and a vehicle fire on Connaught Street.
"We are working closely with our partners here at Waterloo Regional Police to look for all possible clues that could lead us to a conclusion," he said.
The Kitchener fire department responded to the car fire just before 4:30 a.m. They arrived at Connaught Street, which runs parallel to Highway 8 near the interchange with Highway 7/8, to find a four-door sedan engulfed in flames.
It took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control. There was no damage to a nearby building.
Police said the Courtland on- and off-ramp to eastbound Highway 7/8 will be closed for most of the day.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-654-0150. Leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More to come.
KITCHENER — Police are investigating a death on Highway 7/8 early Tuesday morning.
The Cambridge OPP received a report of a shooting on the highway near Courtland Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. Officers found a deceased man at the side of the road at the Courtland on-ramp.
The death is being investigated by the OPP with the help of Waterloo Regional Police.
"Obviously, there are a lot of unanswered questions that we are still working on right now," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told the media at a news conference at the on-ramp Tuesday.
Police are speaking to witnesses and appealing for information.
"The investigation is wide open," he said. "There is a lot of work to be done here on the scene."
Senay Tesfamariam lives in an apartment building on Vanier Drive near where police said the shooting occurred. He and his girlfriend were awake with their three-month-old daughter when he heard popping sounds outside at about 2 a.m.
"We heard three or four bangs," he said. "I came out to the balcony on the third floor to see what it was and thought maybe it was a raccoon in the garbage."
Tesfamariam, who's lived in the building for five years, said he then heard four more popping sounds.
"I saw a car actually do a U-turn on the expressway and came down the on ramp on Courtland," he said.
Tesfamariam said he saw a grey car drive the wrong way on the on-ramp.
"I saw headlights turn and I saw a car fly down here after the bangs," said Tesfamariam, as he pointed to the on-ramp near Vanier Drive. "I knew something was up."
Tesfamariam called police and within minutes cruisers were at the scene.
He said a friend, who lives in the same building, was on his way to work and getting on the on-ramp and "almost ran into them and had to go around them."
Schmidt said the OPP are working closely with regional police and are looking into a possible connection between the shooting and a vehicle fire on Connaught Street.
"We are working closely with our partners here at Waterloo Regional Police to look for all possible clues that could lead us to a conclusion," he said.
The Kitchener fire department responded to the car fire just before 4:30 a.m. They arrived at Connaught Street, which runs parallel to Highway 8 near the interchange with Highway 7/8, to find a four-door sedan engulfed in flames.
It took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control. There was no damage to a nearby building.
Police said the Courtland on- and off-ramp to eastbound Highway 7/8 will be closed for most of the day.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-654-0150. Leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More to come.
KITCHENER — Police are investigating a death on Highway 7/8 early Tuesday morning.
The Cambridge OPP received a report of a shooting on the highway near Courtland Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. Officers found a deceased man at the side of the road at the Courtland on-ramp.
The death is being investigated by the OPP with the help of Waterloo Regional Police.
"Obviously, there are a lot of unanswered questions that we are still working on right now," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told the media at a news conference at the on-ramp Tuesday.
Police are speaking to witnesses and appealing for information.
"The investigation is wide open," he said. "There is a lot of work to be done here on the scene."
Senay Tesfamariam lives in an apartment building on Vanier Drive near where police said the shooting occurred. He and his girlfriend were awake with their three-month-old daughter when he heard popping sounds outside at about 2 a.m.
"We heard three or four bangs," he said. "I came out to the balcony on the third floor to see what it was and thought maybe it was a raccoon in the garbage."
Tesfamariam, who's lived in the building for five years, said he then heard four more popping sounds.
"I saw a car actually do a U-turn on the expressway and came down the on ramp on Courtland," he said.
Tesfamariam said he saw a grey car drive the wrong way on the on-ramp.
"I saw headlights turn and I saw a car fly down here after the bangs," said Tesfamariam, as he pointed to the on-ramp near Vanier Drive. "I knew something was up."
Tesfamariam called police and within minutes cruisers were at the scene.
He said a friend, who lives in the same building, was on his way to work and getting on the on-ramp and "almost ran into them and had to go around them."
Schmidt said the OPP are working closely with regional police and are looking into a possible connection between the shooting and a vehicle fire on Connaught Street.
"We are working closely with our partners here at Waterloo Regional Police to look for all possible clues that could lead us to a conclusion," he said.
The Kitchener fire department responded to the car fire just before 4:30 a.m. They arrived at Connaught Street, which runs parallel to Highway 8 near the interchange with Highway 7/8, to find a four-door sedan engulfed in flames.
It took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control. There was no damage to a nearby building.
Police said the Courtland on- and off-ramp to eastbound Highway 7/8 will be closed for most of the day.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-654-0150. Leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More to come.