What to look for in an engagement diamond

Cut is also an area where you can easily run up your bill. According to Goldberg, rounded diamonds are generally "the most expensive of all" in part because it is the most popular shape.

Cushion cuts are generally more affordable, but be careful with that shape, if it's size you're after.

"Round will actually look larger versus most of the other shapes," he says. "One carat round will look larger than one carat cushion. You'll generally have to go heavier on the cushion to get that same appearance."

You can also opt for a diamond grown in a lab instead of being mined. Goldberg doesn't see many people requesting them yet, but says it is getting cheaper and easier to make them every year, keeping costs down for consumers. A quick web search shows plenty being sold for engagement purposes for about $2,000 or less.

Jeweller Lux Jewels told the Vancouver Courier earlier this year that nine out of 10 engagement rings it has sold have featured lab-grown diamonds.

A 2019 report from the International Grown Diamond Association also shows that 66 per cent of millennials shopping for an engagement ring will consider a lab-grown diamond and 23 per cent say they will definitely buy a ring with lab-grown diamonds.

The diamond is just the beginning. The price of bands can also vary dramatically.

Platinum is the most expensive because it is usually much more dense and heavy, says Goldberg. If you're looking to save, he says white or yellow gold will generally cost less. Thinking twice about adding diamonds to the band can also keep the price down.

Goldberg recommends shopping around and doing some research before you head to the store.

"You can't just go to the lowest overhead provider," he says.

"Make sure that you're going to someone that has a stated emphasis on quality, on ethical sourcing, on transparency, so that you know exactly what you're buying and that it's still a brand that...will actually stand behind their product because you'll have it for a long time."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press