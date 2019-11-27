'Significant' malware attack hits Waterloo Catholic District School Board

News 11:00 AM by Adam Jackson Waterloo Chronicle

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board is putting the pieces together following what was described as a 'significant' malware incident.

According to John Shewchuk, chief managing officer of the Catholic board, the problem was discovered early Sunday. The board has retained a "leading cyber-security expert" to help re-secure the network and restore services.

Shewchuk said the board does not believe that any personal or business information has been removed from the systems, although the expert that has been hired will find out more.

If the board finds that anyone has compromised personal information, they will be notified.

More to come

'Significant' malware attack hits Waterloo Catholic District School Board

Board has retained expert to determine the extent of the damage

News 11:00 AM by Adam Jackson Waterloo Chronicle

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board is putting the pieces together following what was described as a 'significant' malware incident.

According to John Shewchuk, chief managing officer of the Catholic board, the problem was discovered early Sunday. The board has retained a "leading cyber-security expert" to help re-secure the network and restore services.

Shewchuk said the board does not believe that any personal or business information has been removed from the systems, although the expert that has been hired will find out more.

If the board finds that anyone has compromised personal information, they will be notified.

More to come

'Significant' malware attack hits Waterloo Catholic District School Board

Board has retained expert to determine the extent of the damage

News 11:00 AM by Adam Jackson Waterloo Chronicle

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board is putting the pieces together following what was described as a 'significant' malware incident.

According to John Shewchuk, chief managing officer of the Catholic board, the problem was discovered early Sunday. The board has retained a "leading cyber-security expert" to help re-secure the network and restore services.

Shewchuk said the board does not believe that any personal or business information has been removed from the systems, although the expert that has been hired will find out more.

If the board finds that anyone has compromised personal information, they will be notified.

More to come