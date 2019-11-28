High school teachers to hold one-day strike next Wednesday

News 04:11 PM Waterloo Chronicle

School could be called off on Wednesday.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation announced Thursday that on Wednesday, Dec. 4, there will be a one-day strike held if no agreement is reached with the provincial government.

More to come.

