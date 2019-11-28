Mississauga Steelheads beat Oshawa Generals 7-4

TRIBUTE COMMUNITIES CENTRE, OSHAWA — Thomas Harley had a goal and two assists leading the Mississauga Steelheads to a 7-4 victory over the Oshawa Generals in OHL action. Keean Washkurak added a goal and three assists for the Steelheads.
Kyle MacLean had a goal and an assist for Oshawa.
The Steelheads led 3-1 at the end of the first period led by goals from Richard Whittaker, Calvin Martin and James Hardie. Oliver Suni scored for Oshawa.
The Steelheads led 4-2 after two periods after Harley scored. Ryan Gagnier scored for Oshawa.
The Steelheads sealed the win in the third, extending their lead to 7-4 led by goals from William Portokalis, Hardie and Washkurak. Daniel Walker and MacLean scored for Oshawa.
On the power play, the Steelheads scored once in four opportunities while the Generals failed to score in six opportunities.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Thomas Harley (Mississauga), 2. Kyle MacLean (Oshawa) and 3. Keean Washkurak (Mississauga).
