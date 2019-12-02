WATCH: Car mistakes LRT tracks for road, drives through Ion station in Waterloo

News 01:43 PM by Adam Jackson Waterloo Chronicle

It was a slightly different looking vehicle coming down the tracks on Caroline Street in Waterloo on Sunday.

Caught on camera, a car was spotted driving down the LRT tracks and through the Caroline Street station, the driver seemingly unaware that it was not a road.

The video was posted by @Canardiain, a Twitter account that often posts LRT and transit-related material in Waterloo Region.

— Canardiain (@Canardiain) December 1, 2019

