Snow squall watch ended, but Waterloo Region could still be hit with nasty weather

WATERLOO REGION — Environment Canada has cancelled a snow squall watch for Waterloo Region.

But that doesn't mean the region won't be hit with nasty weather.

Environment Canada is calling for blowing snow this evening, with an accumulation of five to 10 centimetres of snow. Winds will increase to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h.

There is a risk of snow squalls Thursday morning with an additional two to four centimetres of snow.