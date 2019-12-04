School bus delays, cancellations in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and New Hamburg

The weather can change from day-to-day. Check back here in cases of extreme weather for updates on delays and cancellations with Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region.
The weather can change from day-to-day. Check back here in cases of extreme weather for updates on delays and cancellations with Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region.
The weather can change from day-to-day. Check back here in cases of extreme weather for updates on delays and cancellations with Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region.