‘I killed my baby’: Kitchener woman admits to criminal negligence in toddler’s carfentanil death

Police and paramedics converged on the room she rented on Heritage Drive, in the Stanley Park area.

Amelia, Eidt's only child, was pronounced dead at Grand River Hospital.

The child's father, Christopher Runstedler, 29, was in jail on drug charges when Amelia died.

Eidt, who occasionally wiped tears away in court, apologized for her actions.

"I want to especially apologize to my beautiful little angel," she said. "I just miss my baby so much."

The Crown is seeking five to seven years in prison, minus presentence custody credited at a little more than 14 months.

"A baby has died, and that's why we're here," Young said. "And a baby in the care of her mother, where her mother was using a drug that by all accounts is the most dangerous, lethal drug that poses an intolerable risk to the community."

Defence lawyer Marianne Salih is seeking 12 to 18 months in jail, minus presentence custody.

"No punishment is greater than the punishment she has to live with for the rest of her life," Salih told Justice Melanie Sopinka.

Eidt will be sentenced on Dec. 11. If the judge opts for less than 15 months, Eidt would serve no more time in jail

"There would be a large public outcry with a sentence in the range of a time-served position," Young said. "What message would it send to others who happen to be using this drug around vulnerable persons?

"Amelia's deaths shocked the community because it's a child dying of a drug overdose," the prosecutor added. "This is especially so when a child is killed by their own parent. And she did — she acknowledged that."

Eidt was sexually abused as a child, put in foster care at 12 and got into hard drugs in her early teens, Salih said. Later, she quit drugs but relapsed.

Eidt immediately took responsibility for her child's death, Salih said. "There was no attempt to hide what happened."

Addiction is an illness, Eidt's mother, Deborah Donner, said in an emotional victim impact statement.

"People just don't understand and judge them, like addicts have a choice," she said. "How easy is to quit smoking or no coffee? It's not a choice. Addicts wish it was. They would not take drugs if they had a choice."

Eidt loved Amelia "more than words could ever express," Donner said.

"Nothing will ever bring her back. No amount of sentence can change that."

gpaul@therecord.com

Twitter: @GPaulRecord

gpaul@therecord.com

Twitter: @GPaulRecord