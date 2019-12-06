Hamilton Bulldogs beat Mississauga Steelheads 6-4

PARAMOUNT FINE FOODS CENTRE, MISSISSAUGA — Michael Renwick had a goal and an assist leading the Hamilton Bulldogs to a 6-4 victory over the Mississauga Steelheads in OHL action.

Keean Washkurak had a goal and an assist and Cole Schwindt had two assists for the Steelheads.

The Steelheads took an early 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Ty Collins.

Hamilton tied the score 3-3 in the second period led by goals from Bradey Johnson, Jan Jenik and Avery Hayes. Washkurak and James Hardie scored for the Steelheads.